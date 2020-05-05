North Nodaway eighth grader Morgan Pope qualified for nationals in the National History Day Competition by placing second at state. The state competition was held virtually, a change from previous years.

Pope will represent Missouri in the Junior Individual Website category. This year’s theme was breaking barriers in history. Her topic was Tinker v Des Moines, a US Supreme Court case. She focused on how the students involved broke barriers and expanded the right of freedom of speech. She was able to interview one of the students, Mary Beth Tinker, who along with her brother and another friend became the center of a major case in US history.

Other North Nodaway students who were state finalists, ranking in the top six, included Alyssa Roderick in senior individual performance, and the duo of Karissa Oberhauser and Abigail Ferguson in senior group performance.