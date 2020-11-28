Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 16 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
1738 confirmed cases; 225 probable cases
252 active cases
1698 released from isolation
99 total hospitalizations
11 current hospitalizations
13 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age
1 female between 20-29 years of age
2 females and 5 males between 30-39 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age
2 males between 50-59 years of age
1 female between 70-79 years of age
1 male between 90-99 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
