“The major college football (FBS) season is winding down and the FBS Playoff picture is coming into focus. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP top-ranked team (Georgia) with the largest football and #25 North Carolina State with the smallest football. The pattern displays many of the same teams that ended up on top last season are from the South. The SEC along with the Big Ten boasts three teams among the Top 10. The South or Pigskin Cult account for 13 of the Top 25 teams.”