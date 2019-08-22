The Northwest Missouri State University football team will hold its annual Meet the Bearcats Green and White Scrimmage on Thursday, August 29 at Bearcat Stadium.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the seniors and get autographs beginning at 4:45 pm The autograph session will last until approximately 5:30 pm. At that time, fans are welcome to enter the stands and Bearcat Stadium to watch the Green and White scrimmage at 6:30 pm.

The 2019 football poster will be made available to fans at the scrimmage.

Northwest will open the 2019 season on Thursday, September 5 at Missouri Western. The Bearcats’ home opener is slated for Saturday, September 14, at 1:30 pm against the Washburn Ichabods.

Tickets are available for home games by visiting – https://nwmissouri. universitytickets.com/w/ default.aspx.