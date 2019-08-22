By Kathryn Rice

The Tuck Point Bar and Grill has opened in Ravenwood and co-owners, Colby Wiederholt and Megan Carroll, are excited to bring a fun, relaxed dining experience to the area.

The bar and grill, which opened on May 31, features tenderloins, hamburgers, salads, wraps and appetizers. Specials include Tenderloin Tuesday, where for $6.99, customers will get a hand-breaded tenderloin with choice of tater tots, curly fries or french fries. Wing Wednesday features a basket of boneless wings, in either honey BBQ, Parmesan garlic or buffalo, and dipping sauce, also $6.99.

“We want to be good at what we do, then expand,” Carroll said.

Wiederholt and Carroll plan to expand the menu in the future and are looking at doing a daily lunch special. Also in October, the couple plans to wed.

As part of the Ravenwood Fall Festival, Tuck Point will have a street party north of the restaurant. The beer garden will open at 6 pm, with the No Limits Band from St. Joseph performing from 8 pm to midnight, Saturday, September 7. The band plays country and rock. The festival will be from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8.

“We’re providing an opportunity to bring the community together and support the festival,” Wiederholt said.

The name Tuck Point came about because of the amount of tuck pointing Wiederholt did on the brick-sided building. He has owned the building for three years and described the process of renovating it as an extreme makeover. It was a dirt floor, with no plumbing or electrical and the windows boarded up.

Things got underway in July 2018 when the concrete floor was poured. Then in December, the construction began in earnest. Wiederholt said the zero degree weather and snow slowed down the project.

“We’re all about small business,” Wiederholt said. “It’s what America was started on, being an entrepreneur.”

“Small towns are dying around here,” Carroll said. “No one is starting new businesses.”

“Even starting something like this takes a lot of work,” Wiederholt continued. ”I’d always had an interest in something like this and thought Ravenwood should have something to liven up downtown.”

Ravenwood revitalization is an interest of the Wiederholt family. His uncle owns the body shop and his parents are going to start a bakery and antique shop.

“Our long-term goal is to put out good products, continue to serve our community and to give people a reason to come to Ravenwood,” Wiederholt said.

Kitchen hours are 11 am to 9 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, with the bar hours being 11 am to 10 pm, Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 to 1 am on Friday and Saturday. Tuck Point Bar and Grill is located at 101 South Main Street, Ravenwood. For more information, call 660.937.2100 or find them Facebook at Tuck Point Bar and Grill.