The Northwest Missouri State University Recycling Center is collecting donations of non-perishable foods to help reduce hunger in the community this winter.

Northwest Facility Services is organizing the collection, which invites residents to donate food items Monday, December 2, through Saturday, December 14, at the Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road in Maryville. Area residents may drop off their recyclables and food donations during the Recycling Center’s regular hours between 7 am and 6 pm, Monday through Friday or between 8 am and noon on Saturday.

Food donations will benefit the Bearcat Food Pantry and The Ministry Center. Needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, soup, dried pasta, sauce, oatmeal, cereal, crackers, peanut butter and jelly.

“Area residents who recycle throughout the year benefit the community by reducing their environmental footprint,” said Tim Hill, Northwest’s environmental sustainability coordinator. “By generously donating non-perishable items during this food drive, they will benefit the community by helping to reduce food insecurity.”

During the holiday season, the Recycling Center will close Saturday, December 21, through Thursday, December 26. It will reopen 8 am to 6 pm, Friday, December 27, to accommodate community recycling after the Christmas holiday and close again Saturday, December 28, through Wednesday, January 1.

For more information about Northwest’s recycling operations, including the types of materials Northwest accepts, visit nwmissouri.edu/services/ sustainability/recycle.htm.