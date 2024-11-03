Bob Walkenhorst, a Northwest Missouri State University alumnus, songwriter and lead singer of a Kansas City-based rock band, will perform next month on the campus in conjunction with an exhibit featuring his artwork.

Walkenhorst’s two-dimensional paintings will be displayed through November 17 in the Olive DeLuce Art Gallery, and some of his paintings will be available for purchase. Walkenhorst also will give a musical performance at 7 pm, Monday, November 4, in the Charles Johnson Theater.

The exhibit and performance are free and open to the public.

“It’s great for our students to see an alumnus that has lived their adult life as an artist – and then in multiple ways, too, between publishing poetry and music, performing and painting,” said Dr. Debra Brown, the associate chair of Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts and an associate professor of music. “He’s a well-rounded artist.”

Walkenhorst graduated from Northwest in 1979 with a bachelor of fine arts degree and continued to make art as a career. He went on to be the lead singer of the Rainmakers, a rock band achieving international acclaim.