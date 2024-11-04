The Maryville Host Lions Club has undertaken monthly donations to support the Nodaway County Senior Center’s Angel Program.

The senior center implemented its Angel Program in 2017 to help seniors 60 years old and older whose income falls within the poverty guidelines to pay for their meals. There are currently 26 people in the program. The patron pays what they can afford and the senior center’s program pays the rest.

Senior Center Administrator Mia Nelson said, “the senior center receives donations and grants to help with this expense, if not for our donors and grants we would not be able to provide this help.”

Nelson said the Angel Program costs $38,000 a year.

The Host Lions started its monthly donation to the senior center shortly after the formation of the Angel Program. Lion Joe Baumli solicits contributions from the present members at each meeting. A Lion volunteers to be “the angel for the month” matches the total contributions.

During the July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 Lions fiscal year the total individual contributions was $3,704.05. The Host Lions also budgeted and gave $2,750 for senior center administrative use or improvements. The total contributions for the year were $6,454.05. Two times a week, Host Lions members deliver meals to seniors at their home.