The jazz ensembles of Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will perform a concert Monday, September 26.

The concert featuring the Northwest Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Ensemble begins at 7:30 pm in Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. It is free and open to the public.

“These are two really fine big bands that perform a variety of jazz music,” Dr. William Richardson, the conductor of the Jazz Ensemble and a professor of music, said. “We are especially happy to feature the jazz directing debut of Northwest music education student Caleb Avila. We look forward to playing for a live audience after several months off.”

Both the Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Ensemble, that is Northwest’s premiere, audition-based jazz group, perform music representing a variety of styles. The ensembles perform multiple concerts on the Northwest campus annually, and the Jazz Ensemble regularly tours the four-state region.