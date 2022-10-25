Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, October 26.

Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.

The event is a long-standing Northwest tradition, sponsored by Northwest’s Residence Hall Association.

“Trick-or-treating in the halls provides a chance for Northwest students to meet and celebrate families in our community and a safe and fun experience for children to trick-or-treat in a friendly environment on campus,” Michael Miller, the assistant director of Residential Life, said. “This event has been a beloved event for our community for many years now and will continue to be one into the future.”