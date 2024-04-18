Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its annual spring art show and sale, in concurrence with its Empty Cups fundraiser.

The show and sale, which features a variety of art created by students, is 11 am to 7 pm, Thursday, April 18; 9 am to 1 pm, Friday, April 19; and 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, April 20; in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Patrons will find a variety of pottery, cups, bowls, lidded jars and small edition prints.

The artists featured at the show and sale will include senior students Emily Davis, Justin Luster and Emily Signaigo. Additionally, the events are happening this year in conjunction with the inauguration of Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum.

“We are excited to connect with the community and get some great artwork out of the studio and into the homes of others,” Veronica Watkins, a Northwest assistant professor of art, said. “The students have been working extremely hard.”

The Empty Cups fundraiser, sponsored by Northwest’s Clay Club, is 11 am to 2 pm, Thursday, April 18, and Friday, April 19, on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union. The two-day event each winter and spring invites the Northwest community to purchase a handmade ceramic cup, and a portion of the proceeds are donated to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.