Darlene Sue Ware-Brant, 73, Maryville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Village Care, Maryville with her daughter, Linda by her side.

Darlene was born August 3, 1950, to Elvin Clutch and Mary Ellen Shelton-Ware, both deceased, Arkoe.

Darlene is also preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Esther Ware-Black, Mary Elizabeth Ware and one brother, Isaac “Ikey” Clutch Ware.

Those left to mourn Darlene’s passing is her daughter, Linda Sue Brant, Maryville; four brothers, Franklin, Junior, David and Mike and two sisters, Phyllis and Rita, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as in-laws.

Darlene was a graduate of Maryville High School. After graduation she became a homemaker and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and friends. She had a love of music and loved her grand-dog, Alliee. She had several health issues and resided at Village Care, Maryville. Her family would like to thank everyone at Village Care for the wonderful care Darlene received.

Natural farewell will be under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Celebration of life will be 12 Noon, Saturday April 27, Villas at the Summit Community Room, 2514 Aurora Avenue, Maryville.

In honor of Darlene’s passing, the family suggested a memorial be made to Village Care, 810 E Edwards, Maryville, MO, 64468.

Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.