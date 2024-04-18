At the April 8 Maryville City Council Meeting, the results of the April 2 election were declared and approved, re-electing incumbents John McBride and Dannen Merrill for three year terms.

McBride and Merrill took the oath of office, and Merrill was named as mayor, while McBride was named as mayor pro-tem.

A request to hold the Law Enforcement Torch Run/Walk in Support of Special Olympics was approved to take place from 8:45 to 10 am on May 21. The run will be from the Nodaway County Courthouse to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp, and the walk will be on the Mozingo paved loop walking trail.

A resolution authorizing certification of funding and support for the College Drive Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Project through the MoDOT Transportation Alternatives Program was accepted. The project will provide pedestrian enhancements between North Ray Avenue and North Munn Avenue, and ADA ramps, lighting and safety bollards as well. The project also provides improvements for a future extension for the citywide trail system along Munn. The total project is estimated at $746,172, with a 20 percent local match of $149,234.40.

A subrecipient agreement with the St. Francis Hospital Foundation to use ARPA relief fund monies was approved. The $20,000 worth of support will be used for women’s health improvements at Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville.

The creation of the South Main Landscaping Subgrant of the Facade Improvement Grant Program was approved. Restoration is necessary in several locations of landscaping in transitional and easement areas. Several property owners are requesting modifications to private landscaping, irrigation, etc. The subgrant provides 100 percent grant awards up to $2,500 for eligible expenses. Approximately $90,000 remains unallocated in the Facade Grant Improvement Program ARPA line-item.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. There will be an official training seminar for city officials to review the local government processes at Mozingo Event Center in the near future. There are seven volunteer firefighters that start training on April 24.