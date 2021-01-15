Due to weather conditions and for the safety of its students and employees, the Northwest Missouri State University campus in Maryville is closed today.

All on-ground classes and activities on the campus have been canceled. Northwest students should check their University email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.

Bearcat Commons in the J.W. Jones Student Union and other dining venues will open. Check Campus Dining social media at Twitter and Facebook for locations and hours.

Northwest urges students and employees to monitor weather conditions to maintain safety. Be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

The Northwest community and area residents may monitor current weather conditions and campus operations by following official Northwest social media accounts, visiting the University Police Department’s website or by tuning into KXCV-KRNW 90.5 FM or 88.9 FM.