The Missouri Western men’s basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. The Griffons’ next four games, including the contest with Northwest, have been postponed.

Northwest and Missouri Western will work together to reschedule the contest.

The Northwest women will play host to the Emporia State Hornets Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.