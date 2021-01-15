The West Nodaway Board of Education announced January 7, the hiring of Tim Harding as the 2021-22 middle and high school principal.

Harding grew up on a farm near Ridgeway. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 2000 with a BS in animal science and returned to the family farm for a few years. He has a master’s in physical education, a specialist in administration and is currently in his second year of a doctorate in a leadership program

He has eight teaching certifications in Missouri, two in math, four in science, one in health, one in physical education, and three national teaching certifications from Project Lead The Way. In addition, he has K-12 certification in principalship and superintendency.

Harding has 17 years of educational experience. He began teaching in the 2003-2004 school year. He is currently at Spring Garden Middle School, St. Joseph. His administrative experience includes being a K-12 principal for one year, a six to 12 principal for two years, and an athletic director for three years. He has over eight years of experience leading both curriculum and professional development committees in multiple districts.

“My family is very important to me,” Harding said. “I have been blessed with 23 years of marriage to my high school sweetheart, Sheila. My wife graduated from Northwest in 2001 and has taught MS/HS English in Cainsville for the past 12 years. We have two wonderful kids, Jacob who is a senior and is planning on majoring in computer programming at UCM, and Emma who is a Sophomore and is planning on attending Northwest to become a teacher.

“Educators are in the business of improving the future of our students, as our students are the future of our community,” Harding said. “I have always had an open-door policy for anyone to discuss concerns, ideas, strategies, and successes.

“Therefore, while every journey begins with a single step, my first step will be to survey and listen to individuals in the district on what we, as a school district, can do to continue to improve student learning.

“While I do have my own personal plans and thoughts on what may be needed, it is only through the building of trust and a commitment to the future of our students that we will be successful,” Harding said. “I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the West Nodaway School district and its community. I consider working here to be a great honor. Go Rockets!”

“We are very excited to have Mr. Harding on board for the 2021-22 school year,” WN Superintendent Mitch Barnes said. “His knowledge of instructional practices will serve our students well.”