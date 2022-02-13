North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville, recently hired two new employees. Wyatt Williams is a full-time victim advocate with a degree in human services and a minor in psychology from Northwest Missouri State. Julia Day returns to North Star as an on-call staff member. She will fill in at the shelter as needed and has a degree from Northwest in human services with a minor in criminology and criminal justice. Both will provide case management to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Free, confidential services can be obtained through North Star’s 24-hour hotline at 660.562.2320.