Advocating for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is a daunting task, but is made easier when local businesses, churches, and organizations donate money, time, and items for the clients.

“While we encourage everyone to support these businesses who are so generous in our community, we realize there are times when people shop online, especially during the pandemic,” stated North Star Executive Director Linda Mattson. “So if you can’t get something locally, we are asking for you to help us through Amazon orders.”

Helping North Star is simple and doesn’t cost anything. Simply log on to smile.amazon.com when you want to shop on Amazon. Then enter North Star Advocacy Center as the charity you want to support. The site will then direct you to Amazon where you will shop as usual. Most items listed qualify for the charitable support of .5 percent towards North Star. The consumer doesn’t pay any additional fees. Amazon simply donates a portion of the money spent. Amazon Prime is set for October 13 – 14.

Gabi Brooks, an intern at North Star, created a video showing how to make the Amazon donations. You can access the video on the North Star Facebook page.

According to Brooks, “When shopping on Amazon on your computer, be sure to always start at smile.amazon.com. This is the only way to have all of your purchases qualify for the charitable gift.”

Individuals who are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault or know someone who is can call North Star at 660.562.2320. All services at North Star are free and confidential and open to anyone regardless of gender, race, age, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.