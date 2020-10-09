Melba Doris New Dawson, 97, Bedford, IA, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Bedford Nursing and Rehab, Bedford.

She was born November 22, 1922, in Hopkins, to Frank New Jr. and Letha Ann Blake New. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1940.

On June 4, 1948, she married Joseph Brice Dawson, in Red Oak, IA. He preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held at 1:15 pm, Saturday, October 17 at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the services at Cummings Family Funeral Home beginning at 12 pm until 1 pm.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established.

