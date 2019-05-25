The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on May 15 to handle the following school district business.

Two buses from Midwest Transit Equipment will be purchased for $162,158.

The food safety plan was approved as presented.

Superintendent James Simmelink reported a possible propane leak under the sidewalk cement on the commons’ south side at Hopkins. Instead of tearing up the concrete, St. Joseph Plumbing came to look at splicing the line on the commons’ north side, going over the roof, then splicing into the south side.

Work on the drive by the commons will begin after school is dismissed for the summer.