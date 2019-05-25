Regardless of age, Maryvillians are invited to take part in the Maryville Public Library’s annual summer reading program.

“A Universe of Stories” will be underway starting Tuesday, May 28. The summer reading program runs through Thursday, July 31. Challenges have been set for four different age groups, with reading taking place on at least 20 days of the two-month period.

The before kindergarten age children will have the goal of 80 books. These can be read aloud to them.

For students in first to sixth grades, the goal is to read 20 minutes per day on 20 days.

For the teen group, students in grades five through 12, the readers will have a bingo board with differing tasks.

Adult goals are to read 30 minutes a day for 20 days.

Readers may start anytime during the reading program. There are two ways to register. Online entry is available through maryvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org. An app is also available for mobile phones or tablets, Beanstack. Reading can be logged through the app or on the reader’s computer.

Starting on May 28, readers may register in person at the library, located at 509 North Main Street, Maryville. A book bag and log sheet will be given to each person.

When each age group completes half of the challenge, they will receive a food coupon. Prizes must be collected at the library. When the challenge is finished, each reader will receive a book and a pass to a community experience.

The summer reading program is an on-your-own, do-it anywhere, totally free reading program for library cardholders.

To get a library card, bring two items with your current address and a photo id. Patrons living outside of the Maryville city limits can obtain a card for $68. A card is good for the entire household. Nodaway County families who are food stamp eligible can get a card paid for by the Friends of the Library. Families can also ask about our fee-free, fine-free children’s card.

Upcoming events include:

• Scholastic Book Fair for all ages, Friday, May 31 to Tuesday, June 11.

• Nerf Wars for fifth through 12th graders, 6 to 7 pm, Monday, June 17.

• Tech Demo Days for ages five and up, 6 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, June 11 and 2 to 4 pm, Monday, July 15.

• Rocket Science for ages seven to 12, 10 am, Wednesday, July 12.

• Dot-to-Dot Relay Race for ages five and up, Tuesday, July 23.

Survey results have shown if students read over the summer their skill level not only stays the same but grows to give them a head start for the next school year.

For more information, call 660.582.5281 or stop by the library. The library’s hours are 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday.