The Northwest Missouri State University Tower Choir has again received an invitation to perform at the annual Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) In-Service Workshop and Conference.

The invitation marks the fifth for the choir since 2003 and the first since Dr. Adam Zrust, an assistant professor of music, joined the Northwest faculty and assumed direction of the choir in 2021.

The Tower Choir will perform January 25 at the Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach. Additionally, the choir will present a MMEA preview concert at 3 pm, Saturday, January 20, at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the Northwest campus.

“This is an opportunity they will never forget and will forever be a bright achievement of their college careers,” Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman said. ”Under the amazing direction of Dr. Zrust, our students represent excellence, skill and passion for music to go with their Northwest pride. They represent the talented students of Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, which continues to flourish and bring beauty and joy to our university, community and world. These students share their extraordinary gifts in a way that uplifts positivity and appreciation of the arts.”

Thousands of choral professionals, educators and students attend the five-day conference, and a performance at MMEA represents the highest statewide honor to which a school music ensemble can aspire. Tower Choir last performed at MMEA in 2019.

“This is a tremendous honor for Northwest music, as we will be highly visible to a significant population of music educators from across the state,” Zrust said. “Our students have been working diligently in their preparations, and I know they will represent the university in a positive light.”

Formed decades ago by Ralph E. Hartzell, the Tower Choir is an award-winning choral ensemble that regularly performs concerts for high schools, colleges, universities, churches, institutions and organizations throughout the Midwest and beyond. The ensemble also presents peer-reviewed and invited concerts for learned societies, regional and state conventions, meetings and symposia.