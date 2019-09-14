Michaela Bowyer, a Northwest Missouri State University student, will be handling the news from sporting events and other articles for the Nodaway News Leader.

Bowyer is from Meadville, where she graduated from Meadville High School. There she worked on the yearbook staff for three years, taking the title of editor. She is wrapping up her time at Northwest where she studies graphic design.

“I am thankful for this position and I am excited to see where it takes me. For me, this is stepping out of my comfort zone a little bit, but I know the skills and knowledge I gain from working here will stick with me for the rest of my life,” Bowyer said.

“We’re glad to bring Michaela onto our news team as an intern. Drawing from her fresh knowledge will be a great trade for the experience she will gain in the real world of newpapering,” Kay Wilson, publisher-owner, said.

Bowyer currently lives in Maryville. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies, reading, playing video games and cooking. She loves spending time with her family and she goes back home when she’s able.

“I know my time here at the Nodaway News Leader will benefit me not only as a student willing to learn but also as an individual. Having only been here for a week, I can already tell I am going to get a lot out of this experience,” she said.