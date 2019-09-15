Northwest Missouri State and Northwest Technical School officials celebrated the completion of the RT Wright Farm’s farmhouse as a collaborative support of ag programming at a ribbon cutting on September 4.

Northwest constructed the 1,300-square-foot home during the last year in partnership with the NTS and its building trades program. Jim Husz, Northwest’s full-time farm manager, will occupy the new home, which replaces a 45-year-old home on the property.

Prior to a ribbon-cutting celebrating the project’s completion and tours of the home, Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski and Rod Barr, the director of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences, took time to acknowledge community leaders for their collaborative spirit and praise numerous others who are supporting enhancements of the university’s agricultural sciences programming.

“We know where it’s been the last several decades, where it’s at today and where we are going to take this in the future,” Jasinski said. He added, “We’re all in on the school of agricultural sciences.”

State Representative Allen Andrews and Senator Dan Hegeman, as well as Joe Hegeman, the district field representative for US Representative Sam Graves, were also on hand and praised the work happening at the Wright Farm, an active 448-acre farm which is home to beef, swine, dairy and sheep enterprises, as well as row and forage crops.

“What a remarkable thing to see progress take place, right in front of our own eyes,” Andrews said. “We all realize that it just doesn’t happen by happenstance. It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort, a lot of leadership, to be able to make these things happen. It’s just astounding the plethora of individuals coming together and supporting and cooperating with the university to make great things happen.”

Hegeman added, “It’s all about collaboration. The state is happy to collaborate with the university. The university collaborated with the technical school to build this building. I love the building trades programs. I love what the kids learn with their hands, and that’s what they do in agriculture, too. They learn with their hands and learn with the skills that you’re teaching (at Northwest).”

The university is actively raising funds for an $8.5 million agricultural learning center to allow for research and scholarly activities centered on crop, soil and livestock resources as well as processing agricultural products. The 29,000-square-foot, multi-use building also will include space for public and private functions such as producer and agricultural industry meetings, shows, workshops and career development events and the promotion of agricultural literacy.

“The ag learning center is a lynchpin for our university,” Barr said. “It’s going to make a huge difference – not only for the school of agricultural sciences but for every student who comes to Northwest.”

Jasinski noted less than $2 million needs to be raised to fully fund the center project. In addition to numerous private donors and businesses who have contributed to the project, the Missouri General Assembly approved $2.5 million in capital monies for the project last spring.

“We’re aligning with business and industry and what the needs are,” Jasinski said. “The ag learning center is going to be a reality. What we’re telling everybody is now is the time to get in with your support because we’re planning on moving forward with a groundbreaking in the near term.”

With an enrollment of 665 students, the school boasts the largest agricultural business program in the state. It also offers majors in agricultural education, agricultural science, agronomy, animal science, animal science-pre vet and horticulture in addition to minors, a two-year farm operations certificate and master’s programs in agriculture, education and economics.

“Our ag business program is well-known in the industry and we’re continuing to make it better,” Barr said.