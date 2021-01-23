At about 7:57 pm, January 14, Nodaway County Jail staff reported a fire that had originated in a man’s jail cell.

According to a news release from Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, jailers quickly moved the 20 inmates from the jail and to safety with the assistance of deputies and Maryville Public Safety officers as well as the University Police assisting. Maryville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

There were no reported injuries of inmates or staff. The origin of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri Fire Marshal and the report is not expected for at least two weeks.

Strong noted an inmate is a person of interest.

“He is being held on another charge and there was a felony warrant issued for the other charges,” said Strong. “Additional charges related to the fire are expected. His name will not be released until the prosecutor files charges and a judge issues a warrant.”

Due to fire, smoke, and water damage, the Nodaway County Jail will be closed until further notice. The inmates have been moved to the Andrew County and Buchanan County Jails.

Nodaway County Commissioners, Captain Scott Wedlock and Strong walked through the jail with an insurance adjuster January 16. Strong noted it is too early to determine costs of repair. He is planning for the inmates to be back within 30 days.

The sheriff office located on the lower floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center is open for walk in services. The office phone, 660.582.7451, will still be answered for non-emergncy information only. Requests for law enforcement service and emergencies will be answered at the new communications center. Call 911 for emergencies and 660.562.3209 for non-emergency service.

Strong reported if an arrest is made for a dangerous felony, the county will be using the holding cells at the new Maryville Public Safety facility and a sheriff’s jailer will watch the alleged offender.

Strong issued this statement of appreciation, “I express my gratitude to jail staff and deputies that reacted quickly during this difficult event. They saved lives. Many thanks to Maryville Police and Fire, University Police, and the Nodaway County Ambulance District for their assistance. I also want to thank Buchanan County Sheriff Puett and Andrew County Sheriff Gillett for their assistance.”