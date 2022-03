For more than 40 years, the Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph, has been showcasing the talent of high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

The 2022 Regional High School Exhibition features artwork of 121 students from 19 schools. Their art will be on view at the AKMA now through Saturday, April 16.

Artist/artwork from Nodaway County students can be found on page 2 of this week’s NNL.