The Platte Valley girls basketball team defeated Mercer, 39-33, in the Class 1 Quarterfinals on March 5 at Missouri Western to advance to the state semifinals which will be played at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Platte Valley (27-1) faces Leeton (24-2) in the semifinals at 4 pm, Friday, March 11 at Hammons Student Center. The other semifinal game features Delta (27-1) and Walnut Grove (23-7). The championship game will be at 6 pm, Saturday, March 12 at JQH Arena, and the 3rd place game will be 10 am, Saturday.