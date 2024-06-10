Soccer. Maryville Spoofhound Girls Soccer Team. Payton Kurz, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Ava Stiff, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Makayla Yaple, honorable mention all-conference and all-district; Braelyn Hannigan, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Miah Stoecklein, 2nd team all-conference and all-district; Leah Wonderly, honorable mention all-conference and all-district; Jalea Price, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Ryesen Stiens, honorable mention all-conference and all-district.

Baseball. Maryville Spoofhound Baseball Team. Grant Smail, honorable mention all-conference; Canon Creason, 2nd team all-conference; Gus McCollough, honorable mention all-conference; Boston Hageman, 2nd team all-conference; Don Allen, 2nd team all-conference. Platte Valley Baseball Team. Justin Miller, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Landon Wiederholt, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Brandon McQueen, 1st team all-conference and all-district. Brody Staples, all-district. Nodaway Valley Baseball Team. Lane Larabee, 1st team all-conference and all-district; Preston Jenkins, 1st team all-conference and all-district. North Nodaway Baseball Team. Aydan Blackford, all-conference honorable mention; Trevin Wylie, all-district. Northeast Nodaway Baseball Team. Grant McIntyre, honorable mention all-conference and all-district.