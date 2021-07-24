On July 14, US Marshal Mark James swore in Travis L. Cochenour, Austin Hann and Dalton Murphy of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s department as special deputy US marshals.

James and Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong have started a new partnership between the United States Marshals Service and the Nodaway County Sheriff department. This collaboration is part of the ongoing effort to address violent crime in both metropolitan and rural areas of the state.

As special deputy marshals, Deputies Cochenour, Hann and Murphy will join with other area law enforcement officers who participate in the US Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force.

“The Nodaway County Sheriff’s office is an important strategic partner for us in Northwest Missouri and we look forward to working with them to bring fugitives and criminals to justice,” James said. “I appreciate Sheriff Strong’s vision and expertise in bringing this initiative to fruition. The task force is responsible for supporting local and state law enforcement in 66 counties that make up the western half of the State of Missouri. Task force members operate from the three district court locations in Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.“

“As sheriff my goal is to protect and serve the citizens of Nodaway County,” Strong said. “By joining with the US Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force, we have a force multiplier to better protect our citizens. The task force can help us to locate and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes. The benefits of joining this task force are tremendous.”

The task force operates in conjunction with members of the Kansas City, Independence and St. Joseph police departments; Jackson, Cass, Clay, Buchanan and Nodaway County Sheriffs’ departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol and other federal law enforcement partners.

It’s objectives are to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenders and other serious felonies. It also provides direct support to law enforcement agencies in tracking down and recovering missing children.

Nationally the United States Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 67 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.

