With a grant from the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong was able to help the Midwest Regional Dive Team buy a Dual Frequency Side Scan Sonar-Computer sonar view with GPS and Ipad backup. Behind the sonar equipment is Red Oak, IA Fire Chief John Bruce, Red Oak Fire Captain Greg Vetter, Mt. Ayr, IA Fire Captain Ed Rotert, Red Oak Fire Captain and Incident Coordinator Kenny Hamman, Strong and Maryville Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Glidden. Bruce, Vetter, Rotert and Hamman are volunteers on the Midwest Regional Dive Team.

The Rickard grant provided $20,013 of the $36,513 purchase price.