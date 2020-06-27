Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 22 confirmed cases for Nodaway County.

The first affected individual is a female between 20-29 years of age, and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is isolated in a private residence.

The second affected individual is a male between 20-29 years of age, and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is isolated in a private residence.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed a close contact. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at risk.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.