Route EE will close for a culvert replacement tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 13. Local maintenance crews from Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road between 180th Street and 190th Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, visit www.modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636). In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/ MoDOTNWDistrict.