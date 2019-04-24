Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route 46 west of Maryville from Fairway Road to Empire Road for core drilling.

The closure will take place Wednesday, April 24 from noon to 4:30 pm and Thursday, April 25, from 7:30 am to noon.

Local traffic, including school buses, will be allowed through the area. All other traffic will need to use an alternate route during the closures. All work is weather and subject to change.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

