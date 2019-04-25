The Maryville Farmers Market, located in the city parking lot at Buchanan and Fourth streets, has announced the market will be open from 7:30 am to noon or until sold out, every Saturday, starting May 4.

The market, hosted by the Maryville Host Lions Club, features farm-fresh produce, baked goods, locally made crafts and jewelry, and from Yoder’s, fresh coffee and handmade donuts. It provides a unique opportunity for people to meet the people who grow the food.

“We have an opportunity for people to buy fresh vegetables and fruits,” Host Lion Committee Lead Sam Mason said. “Let’s give them the tools they need to take charge of their health. Knowing how to prepare things properly, that taste good, will bring people back for more.”

Returning to the market are Second Saturday Screenings, which include:

• Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, along with Nodaway County Health Center, will offer monthly screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and mental health, along with advice on nutrition and diet.

• William Coy farm-to-table restaurant at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center will demonstrate how to turn fresh food into delicious meals.

The benefits of having the Farmers Market at the current location are:

• Consumers are able to walk, bike or run to the centrally-located spot.

• Parking is convenient along the street or in the city-owned gravel parking lot across the street.

• It helps to promote the downtown and fourth street corridor.

A booth at the Farmers Market is an economical $10 per week, with the first week free. The market welcomes the occasional vendor with excess produce to set up a booth.

“We also welcome kids with backyard gardens to come sell at the Farmers Market,” Mason said. “It’s only $2 for them to have a booth.”

The last weekend of the month will feature vendors with flea market items.

Rule changes for vendors include:

• Vendors are encouraged, after set up, to park vehicles away from the Farmers Market, unless other arrangements are made with the market manager.

• Vendors are encouraged to use a tent or canopy; makeshift canopies will not be allowed. White canopies are preferred but not required.

The market is made possible by a Missouri Department of Agriculture grant, the City of Maryville and FCS Financial.

For more information, the market is on Facebook under Maryville Farmers Market or at farmersmarket64468.com.