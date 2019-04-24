The Maryville City Council held a public hearing concerning the abandonment of an east-west alley located at 610-616 North Walnut Street prior to the regular meeting on April 22.

No citizens spoke at the public hearing and the hearing closed. Later in the meeting, the council approved the closing of the alley to allow the property owner, Allen Andrews, to construct a multi-family unit.

Other business issues addressed were:

• Request to hold Art, Rhythm and Brews at 8 pm, Friday, May 17 with the closing of Main, Third and Fourth streets early in the afternoon. Council approved.

• Request to hold law enforcement Torch Run/Walk for Special Olympics at 8:45 am, Tuesday, May 21 which will begin at the Nodaway County Courthouse and then proceed down Main Street to Kawasaki. Council approved.

• Accepted annexation of property located north of 16th Street, owned by Kailey and Jonathan Black, with the plan to sell the .11 acre tract of land to an adjacent landowner.

• Authorized an agreement with JViation, Inc. to acquire snow removal equipment for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport at a cost of $84,500 total. The specifications needed to allow for MoDOT’s grant money to flow has complicated the process. The actual cost of the equipment is estimated to be $65,000. The city’s match money will amount to approximately $8,400.

• Executed a lease for hangar space with Karl Dreher, Maryville, for $1,200 annually.

• Went into closed session to determine specifications for competitive bidding.

Reports

The Northwest student liaison, Delany Smail, noted the Student Senate elections were held recently and the new senators will be sworn in later this week.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland, in the absence of Greg McDanel, gave an update on the public safety facility advertisement for bids with the bids to be opened at 2 pm, Thursday, May 23; the tourism committee met with Indigo Design to study wayfinding signage on April 3; and Northwest’s Knactive class gave final presentations to the tourism committee on April 12. He also shared the PGA Junior League signup is open and the junior golf camp’s four sessions will begin June 1.