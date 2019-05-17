Northwest Missouri State University geography professor Dr. Mark Corson gave an overview to the Maryville City Council at the May 13 meeting of the planned disaster exercise involving the university and the Army National Guard.

Vigilant Guard 19 is set for June 2 through 7 and will take place on campus as well as at MOERA at Mozingo Lake. The exercise is to be a drill for preparedness of an earthquake to be along the New Madrid faultline. The Army National Guard will deploy over 180 soldiers, plus the Air Force will send two large helicopters to the university site. The construction of structures will be one of the duties of the guard which Corson will involve local resources he estimates will pump nearly $500,000 into the economy.

Other items addressed at the meeting included:

• Proclaimed May as the Building Safety Month with the theme of “No Code, No Confidence.”

• Approved the closing of streets for the Nodaway County Fair, July 18 to 20.

• Authorized Rex Wallace and Kathryn Rice to be reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Authorized the contract with Wells Bank for banking and investment services for the city’s depository.

• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford police interceptor utility AWD for $34,450 from Tri-State Ford, Maryville.

• Amended the municipal code for right-of-way management regulations to clarify work done within the city’s right-of-ways.

• Council participation with other boards were delegated.

• Rescheduled the next council meeting from Monday, May 27 to 7 pm, Tuesday, May 28.

• City Manager Greg McDanel shared data which was recently gleaned and compiled by Retail Strategies, Birmingham, AL. The firm has provided the city staff and Nodaway County Economic Development with information for the upcoming trip to the International Council of Shopping Centers convention in Las Vegas, NV, next week.

McDanel also reported on the pre-bid conference for the construction of the public safety building noting there were several contractors and sub-contractors present. He also told of the upcoming MML conference, state legislature bill action, MPR summer concert series in June and McDonald’s adding the indoor play structures.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland told of Mozingo golf happenings including the PGA Junior League, women’s league and a men’s league plus a Memorial Day tourney.

Councilman Matt Johnson told of a presentation he had seen from Dr. Sue Myllykangas, a Northwest professor of recreation, speaking to the “silver tsunami” to hit Northwest Missouri.

Mayor Rachael Martin shared several events which are slated for Maryville.

The council went into closed session for the topic of real estate dealings.