Due to COVID-19, the Nodaway County Health Center staff has not operated the normal school clinics for student immunizations.

At the June 17 board of directors meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson said this made for lower expenses in May. However, the center has started to schedule clinics for the immunizations. The state did not waive the requirements for immunizations.

The health center received $1,177.05 directly from the CARES Act.

RN and Health Educator Kathryn Hawley presented the plan on Sexual Violence (SV) Free Communities, a group, including the director of North Star and SV court advocate she has been working with. The three-year plan was broken down into:

• Year one: awareness to sexual violence and consent.

• Year two: SV, consent and social norms.

• Year three: SV, consent, social norms and respect.

Hawley has given her resignation and plans to be a school nurse in Kansas City. She thanked the board for the four years she has spent at the health center. Her last day is Friday, July 10. Patterson is advertising for a new hire, hopefully to combine a nurse and health educator role.

The biannual audit for 2018 and 2019 will be conducted the week of June 22.

The center renewed the memorandum of understanding with the Missouri Department of Corrections to provide TB testing for employees.

“We have not seen a lot of community spread in our geographical area, as most cases appear to be associated with groups, whether home or work,” Patterson said. “We continue to assist groups and organizations with planning mitigation practices as we get into middle summer. The state has lifted restrictions but guidance remains in place for social distancing, good hygiene and staying home when sick.

“We are still putting on hold some things that we typically do, such as blood pressure clinics,” Patterson continued. “We decided to delay those a little longer and have kept in touch with the sites. We will continue to push messaging for being safe with COVID-19.”

Discussion was held on the continued effort to replace the deteriorating concrete in the parking lot. Patterson outlined four areas which need replacement with a total of 5,245 square feet. The board has budgeted $15,000 for the project.

In 2019, the health center replaced 2,906 square feet for $16,957. Patterson is expecting a similar cost for the 2020 project. The board selected three areas at the north end of the parking lot and wrapping around to under the canopy for a total of 3,802 square feet. Patterson will put together a bid proposal. He wants to present the bids for selection at the July board meeting. The health center has funds in reserve which can be utilized for the project.

The lease agreement with MERIL and Randolph County Developmental Disability Services was renewed at the same amount as the previous year.