The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (RCOG) is hosting the first gathering in a series of meetings focusing on the 5-year update for Nodaway County’s Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The kickoff meeting will be held at 4 pm, Wednesday, March 1, at the Maryville Public Safety Building, located at 101 N. Vine, Maryville. All interested citizens and public officials of Nodaway County are invited to attend.

Nodaway County is susceptible to many types of natural hazards. Tornadoes, winter storms and flooding have shaped the landscape, history and economy of the county. Hazard mitigation planning is the process of developing sustained actions to reduce or eliminate the long-term risks associated with these potential disasters. The plan, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the communities of Nodaway County, will utilize a committee of first responders, elected officials and public volunteers to gather community- and county-specific information.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan, currently under revision by the county and RCOG, is a requirement to access federal mitigation funds in the event of a natural disaster. The committee will discuss existing hazards, community profiles and the general plan update process as well as reviewing the risk assessment.

The public survey is still open and can be accessed online at forms.gle/2u8mc8TyYsfqXi6MA. Results are incorporated into the plan update.

An RSVP is requested for anyone planning to attend. Please contact Amy Dowis at RCOG, 660.582.5121, ext. 3 or by e-mail at amy@nwmorcog.org with questions and RSVPs.