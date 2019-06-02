The summertime staple of Vacation Bible School is available for Nodaway County children. Listed are the submissions of Nodaway County churches:

June 10-14: Ravenwood Christian Church “Roar – Life is wild, God is good” for kindergarten through sixth grade from 8:30 to 11:30 am. Closing program will be held at 7 pm, Friday, June 14. Preregister by calling or texting 660.254.3606. Van rides are available.

July 8-11: Burlington Jct. Community VBS at the Burlington Jct. Christian Church, 211 East Third Street, Burlington Jct., from 5:30 to 8 pm each evening. Supper will be served each evening. The closing program will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, July 11 with supper to follow.

July 22-25: St. Gregory’s Catholic Church Catholic Kids Camp “Mary Tracks” for four- and five-year olds at St. Gregory’s preschool, 9 am to noon. Cost is $10 per child.

Totus Tuus for grades one to six at St. Gregory’s Church from 9 am to 3 pm. Students need to bring a sack lunch. Snacks will be provided. Cost is $20 per child.

Totus Tuus for grades seven through 12, at St. Gregory’s Church, 7:30 to 9:40 pm. Cost is $20 per child.

Maximum cost is $50 per family. Registration forms are available in the church office at 333 South Davis Street, Maryville.

July 22-26: First Presbyterian and First United Methodist churches will host a Heartland Camps day camp at the Presbyterian Church, 211 South Main Street, Maryville, from 9 am to 4 pm. There is no cost. To register, visit hearlandcamps.org/maryville-fpc.

July 22-26: Laura Street Baptist Church “Amazing Encounters with Jesus” for four-year olds through junior high age, 9 am to noon. Forms are available at the church office or visit laurastreet.com. There is no cost.

July 28 – August 1: Barnard Christian Church for ages three through sixth grade, starting at 6 pm each evening. A light dinner will be served. The closing program will be held at the 10:30 am, Sunday, August 4 worship service.