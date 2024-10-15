Nodaway County’s local industries opened their doors on October 4 to celebrate National Manufacturing Day, providing an engaging opportunity for students to explore potential career paths within the manufacturing sector.

The event showcased various local manufacturers and support organizations, emphasizing their commitment to workforce development and the importance of manufacturing in Nodaway County.

Over 170 eighth graders, along with teachers and community volunteers, had the unique opportunity to tour several manufacturing facilities. Participating facilities included Laclede Chain, DRIV/Tenneco, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Barnard Processing, JL Houston, Houston Polytank, the City of Maryville Public Works Department and NUCOR-LMP. Students learned firsthand about the diverse roles and technologies involved in modern manufacturing.

“We’re excited to host National Manufacturing Day and to show students the dynamic opportunities available in their county,” said Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development. “Manufacturing is a cornerstone of our local economy, and we believe it’s essential to inspire the next generation to consider these career paths. By connecting students with the businesses that drive our economy, we’re not only building a stronger workforce for the future but also fostering a sense of pride in the incredible opportunities right here in Nodaway County.”

The event not only focused on education but also fostered partnerships between local businesses and schools. Representatives from the participating companies engaged with students, answering questions and sharing insights about their careers, thereby helping to break down misconceptions about the manufacturing industry.

After the morning tours, students enjoyed lunch and some free time at the Hughes Fieldhouse on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among participants.

McKim continued, “A special thank you goes out to our planning partners for their time and dedication to making the 6th Annual National Manufacturing Day Tours in Nodaway County possible: the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri State University Career Services, Northwest Regional Professional Development Center, Missouri Enterprise, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Division of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, the City of Maryville, and St. Joseph Youth Alliance.”