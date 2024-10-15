Maryville’s Greg McDanel gave a progress report with the construction of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase II through an email.

Update:

• General site preparation and grading continues along the corridor

• Staking will occur this week for replacement of water main and to establish flow lines for the storm sewer system.

• Genesis Environmental Solutions, Inc. will begin water line replacement on west side of South Main the week of October 21st.

• Brightspeed subcontractors will be working in this same area with Genesis making adjustments to the fiber network.

• Genesis will submit shop submittals for cast-in-place storm sewer structures, concrete, and rebar to SK Design Group, Inc. for review and approval.

• On June 24th, the City Council approved a contract with Genesis Environmental Solutions, Inc. for construction of the project in an amount not-to-exceed $7,024,392.73.

• A Notice to Proceed was issued on August 19th for a 540-calendar day contract to reach substantial completion.

For more detailed information on project scope and background, please visit our project webpage at maryville.org/southmain.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work to improve Maryville’s infrastructure.