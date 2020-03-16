For more information, you may contact Music Director/Executive Director Jim Rash at jrash2289@gmail.com or cell/text 201-707-1892.

Thank you.

The Nodaway Chorale, based in Maryville, is temporarily suspending rehearsals for Monday, March 16 and Monday, March 23 relative to the COVID-19 situation. The Chorale leadership and Board of Trustees will continue to assess the situation regularly and make future decisions on rehearsals and concerts as appropriate.