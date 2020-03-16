The Nodaway Chorale, based in Maryville, is temporarily suspending rehearsals for Monday, March 16 and Monday, March 23 relative to the COVID-19 situation. The Chorale leadership and Board of Trustees will continue to assess the situation regularly and make future decisions on rehearsals and concerts as appropriate.
For more information, you may contact Music Director/Executive Director Jim Rash at jrash2289@gmail.com or cell/text 201-707-1892.
Thank you.
Jim Rash
Music Director/Executive Director
Nodaway Chorale
