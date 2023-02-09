The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of January.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Creamer dispenser tubes not cut diagonally, corrected on site (COS). Grease dripping from drain line in break room. Unshielded light bulb in basement dry storage.

Taco Johns, 1105 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Shelving in drawers in disrepair under soda dispenser, by straw storage and behind prep area. Flooring under deep fryers does not look durable for a commercial establishment, or easily cleanable. Caulking around men’s restroom stool peeling, not easily cleanable.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 11

Criticals: Wiping cloth container sanitizer too weak.

Non-criticals: Lid broke, sprung on fridge unit next to slushie machine. Ice scoop sitting on top of ice machine needs to be kept in a clean holder or in ice with handle out of ice. Vents missing above toaster area. Odors in women’s restrooms. Caulking dirty around stools of both restrooms.

Dixie Rose Cafe, 202 North Hwy 148, Hopkins, medium priority

Inspection date: January 12

Criticals: Done.

Non-criticals: Contact paper on shelves. Could not locate sanitizer test kits. Women’s restroom door propped open, COS.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority, re-inspection required in February

Inspection date: January 13

Criticals: Ice maker bin dirty/mildewed. Unlabeled spray bottled.

Non-criticals: Several boxes of food items on floor of walk-in freezer. Broken and missing lids on ingredient bins. A couple of bad door gaskets on cook’s prep table. All steam table cabinets need to be cleaned. Many bench seats and padded chairs are worn and ripped, not cleanable. Pans used for scoops with no handles, scoops with handles in ingredients. Broken floor tiles by walk-in freezer. Standing water under soda racks. Bad leakage around men’s restrooms toilet. Self closer on employee restroom door is broken.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: January 13

Criticals: Wiping cloth sanitizer too weak.

Non-criticals: Floor dirty behind ice machine. Missing tiles under dishwasher. Unauthorized personnel in food prep area.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: January 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: January 19

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of frozen strawberries on floor of walk-in freezer.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of chips on floor of dry storeroom. Bad door gaskets on the three door fridge. Flour bin lid duct taped.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.