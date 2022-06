Jack Willhoyte received a proclamation from the Elks Lodge 760 for his 75 years of service at Parkdale Manor, Maryville at 3 pm on June 4.

At the proclamation were seated: Jack Willhoyte and fellow Elks members Bill Eckles, middle row: Brett White, Ed Drummond, James Richardson, back: Pat Nelson, Jim Scott, Frank Donovan, Doug Meyer, Rob Sparks and Russell Wiederholt.