The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter received the Shelter of the Year from the Missouri Animal Control Association at the association’s annual convention. Kayce Fish, animal shelter assistant manager, and Wendy Combs, manager, hold the award.

Anyone can nominate people or shelters on the association’s website. The winners are selected by the MACA board. The NNHS shelter was up against the St. Louis Humane Society of Missouri.

“It was such an honor and it meant more to me,” Combs said. “It’s a testament to how far the shelter has come. To win exceeded my expectations for the staff and shelter.”

Combs has been a MACA member since she became a certified animal control officer in 2015. The shelter has three certified officers: Combs, Fish and Aurora Blake.