The Nodaway News Leader has a new face aboard the team, introducing Brittany Auffert as the new customer service representative.

Auffert, a Maryville High School graduate, will handle tasks such as subscription renewals, invoices, phone calls and general office responsibilities. She has enjoyed the position so far, and is excited to continue.

“So far it’s been going really good. I like working for a newspaper and all of the fun that comes with that, and I am looking forward to seeing how it goes as I get even more comfortable with the position,” Auffert said. “Change is always the start of growth, and I am ready to embrace this new position and the adventure it brings.”

“We are so happy to have Brittany join our team,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner. “Her smile will greet you at our front counter as well as answer our phones.”

She and her husband, Brandon, live in Parnell and have one son, Brecken, who is a kindergarten student at Northeast Nodaway R-V.