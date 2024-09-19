The Maryville Market will continue from 8 am to noon on Saturday, September 14 and 21 with the big wrap up event “Fall into Fun” from noon to 6 pm, Sunday, September 29.

The market takes place in the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot. The Fall into Fun will be on the Courthouse Square.

The itinerary for the fall into fun includes vendors, live music, games, bounce houses and more family-friendly fun. Downtown businesses may also be open. The event will also feature the giant pumpkin growing contest. Over 150 area individuals have registered to participate in the contest.

Streets to be closed are Main Street and Market Street from Second Street to Fifth Street, Third Street and Fourth Street from Buchanan to Vine Streets. The streets will close at 9:30 am and reopen at 8 pm.