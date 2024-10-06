The charter members of the Nodaway County Emergency Services Board met with the 911 Oversight Board on September 26 at the Maryville Public Safety facility.

The initial board consists of Mark Corson, chair; Monica McCollough, Matt Johnson, Phillip Pohren, representing the north district; Beverly Schenkel, Shane Sims, Jared McQueen, all from south district. McQueen is also representing the Nodaway County Ambulance District.

The board was charged with the first duty to oversee a proposed budget which was woven into the Maryville City budget and submitted for passage by the Maryville City Council. The 2025 request was for $1,197,230 worth of expenses, which is $209,245 more than the 2024 estimated. All personnel services will be for employees who are paid as Maryville city workers which will see a 3.5 percent COLA and a 15 percent health insurance cost increase. All equipment utilized and operated at the Northwest Regional Communications Center in the Maryville Public Safety building will be expensed through this budget document as will commodities, contractual services with outside vendors and insurance. A capital outlay of $139,085 was noted in the budget, too.

The revenue portion of the budget was dominated by the 3/8th¢ county-wide sales tax, $1,080,000 that was approved by Nodaway County voters by a 74 percent majority in April 2024 and a use tax estimate of $126,360. Other sources of income will be federal grants, $102,215, intragovernmental transfers and joint 911 revenues.

There was a targeted reserve planned for the year-end 2025 of $210,790.

The NCESB toured the Northwest Regional Communications Center at the close of its first meeting.