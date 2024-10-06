At the Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting, September 24, the board approved the down payment of $8,000 to Northwest A/V to order the audio visual equipment for the upstairs meeting room.

Administrator Tom Patterson has made arrangements for board training from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to be held at the October and November board meetings using the equipment.

Patterson reviewed the current budget’s potential adjustments. If the adjustments need to be made, it will be done at the October or November meeting.

The generator project is waiting for the gas line to be run to the generator and the meter to be installed; so it is almost completed. The ELC ED contract is going through changes and requested current project resubmittals for approval. This is the contract which is paying for the generator. Patterson believes the project is far enough along that it should be approved.

In Tabitha Frank, RN, BSN, communicable disease report in July there were 61 COVID cases; in August there were 102 COVID cases.

Patterson said the flu and COVID vaccinations started the week of September 23 have been steady.

“We are participating in community events where we can,” Patterson said. “Things have really picked up the last two years and it seems there are more events and happenings now than pre-pandemic.”