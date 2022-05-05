The Northeast Nodaway R-V School District has hired Heidi Beatty as principal for the 2022-23 school year.

Beatty has been the assistant principal for the last year, and prior to that, she taught third grade for nine years. She replaces Jason McDowell who is leaving to serve as principal at Minnie Cline Elementary in Savannah.

“I am very proud to serve our school district,” Beatty said. “I have always enjoyed supporting teachers and helping to create the best school atmosphere for both students and staff. I want everyone to have everything they need to succeed. One of the best parts of our school is the family atmosphere.”

Before coming to Northeast Nodaway, she taught in the Savannah school district for three years and at Horace Mann Laboratory School for three years.

Beatty attended Northwest Missouri State University and student taught at Northeast Nodaway with Kathy Gabbert and Denise Henggeler. She graduated with a bachelor’s in elementary education with a social studies endorsement in 2007 and completed her master’s in elementary administration in 2008. She earned a K-12 administration certification in 2021.

“I am so grateful for the teachers and kids I’ve met along my educational journey,” she said. “A piece of them resides in me, and the experiences I have had make me the educator I am today.“I am appreciative of all of the things Mr. McDowell has taught me this year. His service will be missed, and I hope I can continue to improve our school for students, teachers and families alike.”

Superintendent Brenda Dougan said she is pleased to have Beatty transition into this position with the district.

“We are fortunate to have Mrs. Beatty move into the principal role,” Dougan said. “She is very dedicated to Northeast Nodaway and is a great asset to our school community.”

Beatty is originally from Clarinda, IA. She and her husband, Matt, have twins, Jackson and Allison, who are currently kindergartners at Northeast Nodaway. They live on their family farm, Beatty & Cordell Farms, Inc., outside of Parnell in the house Matt grew up in. They raise cattle and row crops and do custom farm work, such as dozing.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Beatty said. “We have many wonderful things that happen within our walls. The days are long, the work is hard, but I hope the difference we make together, in turn, creates a better future for our kids and the two communities we serve.”